Formulate policy to regulate distribution of water for irrigation, other purposes, Madras HC directs TN

The Court has also ordered the registration of criminal cases against those who draw water illegally

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to formulate a comprehensive policy to regulate distribution of water for irrigation and other purposes in a judicious manner.

Justice SM Subramaniam ordered that a new policy must be formulated if no such policy was already in place. He also ordered registration of criminal cases against those who indulge in illegal extraction of water. The judge further ordered periodic inspections, by the officials concerned, to identify those who indulge in illegal extraction of water. He said every wrongdoer must be prosecuted as per law. “There’s no life without water. Equal distribution of water is of paramount importance and a constitutional mandate. The benefit cannot be restricted to a few individuals alone,” the judge wrote.

He went on to state that it was the duty of the government to ensure that water was distributed equally to all citizens without any discrimination and more importantly, by keeping public interest in mind. People must also be sensitised towards the need for optimum utilisation of water, the judge said, while dealing with a writ petition which complained of illegal tapping of river water for irrigation in Erode district.

Taking into account the ever-growing need for water in the country, the judge made it clear that government authorities concerned must review the registration of Ayacuts and and take steps to regulate unregistered Ayacuts too, for the purpose of equal distribution of water.

“Mere non registration of Ayacuts cannot be a ground to deny water to any person,” the judge said and added that the officials could, however, decide to provide water first to registered Ayacuts and then to the unregistered Ayacuts.