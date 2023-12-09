Formula 4 racing in Chennai postponed indefinitely

December 09, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Chennai

The Formula 4 night street race planned in the city on December 9 and 10 was indefinitely postponed on Friday. A release by the government said the race had been postponed without announcement of any new dates due to the disruption caused to public life by Cyclone Michaung.

Racing Promotions Private Limited, in association with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, launched the Chennai Formula Street Circuit in August. The circuit covered parts of Anna Salai, Flag Staff Road, Kamarajar Salai and Swami Sivananda Salai. The pit and paddock structures were to come inside Island Grounds.

