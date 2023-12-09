HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Formula 4 racing in Chennai postponed indefinitely

December 09, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Formula 4 night street race planned in the city on December 9 and 10 was indefinitely postponed on Friday. A release by the government said the race had been postponed without announcement of any new dates due to the disruption caused to public life by Cyclone Michaung.

Racing Promotions Private Limited, in association with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, launched the Chennai Formula Street Circuit in August. The circuit covered parts of Anna Salai, Flag Staff Road, Kamarajar Salai and Swami Sivananda Salai. The pit and paddock structures were to come inside Island Grounds.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.