GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Formula 4 race in Chennai | Supreme Court stays order directing RPPL to reimburse ₹42 crore to T.N. govt.

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court had imposed the condition while waving green flag for the conduct of the event

Published - May 21, 2024 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra granted the interim stay.

A three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra granted the interim stay.

The Supreme Court has stayed an order passed by the Madras High Court on February 19 directing Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) to reimburse the expenditure of ₹42 crore made by Tamil Nadu government for the creation of a Formula 4 street race circuit around the Island grounds in Chennai.

A three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra granted the interim stay after hearing Senior Counsel Arvind Nayyar for RPPL which had taken the matter on appeal to the apex court. The judges also decided to hear the appeal next on July 29.

While disposing of a batch of public interest litigation petitions filed against the proposed conduct of the street race in Chennai, the High Court had waved a green signal for the conduct of the event but imposed certain conditions such as reimbursing the expenditure incurred by the State government.

“RPPL cannot expect anything more than facilitation as well as arrangements along with coordination and cooperation of the State authorities. The expenditure for the event will have to be completely borne out only by the RPPL,” a Division Bench of the High Court had said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.