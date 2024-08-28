Formula 4 race in Chennai | PIL in Madras High Court insists on not conducting it on public roads

A BJP functionary has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State government as well as the Racing Promotions Private Limited not to conduct the Formula 4 street race in Chennai on August 31 and September 1.

The case is expected to be listed for hearing before Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice P.B. Balaji. In his affidavit, the petitioner A.N.R. Prasad, BJP spokesperson, had questioned the need to conduct the race on public roads despite the availability of Irungattukottai race track. The affidavit, filed through his counsel on record Sunny Sheen Akara, said Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had recently told the media that the race would be held without causing any trouble to the normal life of the citizens.

The litigant, however, said it would not be possible to do so since the race circuit had been created around the Island Grounds, and it passes through parts of Anna Salai, Flag Staff Road, Kamarajar Road and Swami Sivanandha Salai frequented by thousands of motor vehicles on a daily basis.

He said the Minister had not uttered a word about the measures that had been put in place for the safety of spectators, and claimed there was also no clarity on who would be bearing the huge expenditure for the two-day event to be held in the heart of the city.

Mr. Prasad said information related to the sporting event appeared have been deliberately withheld from being made available in the public domain only with a view to avoid legal hurdles. He said the use of F4 racing cars on public roads would amount to violating the Motor Vehicles Act. The petitioner wondered whether Federation Internationale de l’Automobile, the apex body for conduct of formula car races, had approved the proposed race, and whether approvals were obtained from the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Greater Chennai City Police.

He claimed street races were conducted only in places which do not have a proper racing track. Since the Irungattukottai racing track was located on the outskirts of Chennai city, it was absolutely unnecessary to conduct such a race on public roads in the city, he said.

In the meantime, D. Kumanan, the State government’s counsel on record before the Supreme Court, wrote to Advocate General P.S. Raman on Tuesday stating that the apex court had rejected an oral mentioning for urgent hearing of a related case and therefore the race could take place as scheduled.

