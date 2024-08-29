Tamil Nadu Advocate General P.S. Raman on Thursday (August 29, 2024) assured the Madras High Court that the Formula 4 night street car race in Chennai will not be conducted on a 3.7-km-long circuit created on four public roads around the Island Grounds in Chennai on August 31 and September 1 without obtaining the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) Homologation Certificate.

The submission was made before the first Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) D. Krishnakumar and Justice P.B. Balaji, who were seized of a public interest litigation petition filed by BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad to restrain the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) from conducting the race.

Senior counsel V. Raghavachari contended that the FIA, an apex body for formula races, was yet to approve the street race circuit and therefore, the race could not be conducted at all without prior approval. He said such a certification was absolutely necessary since the street race circuit passes through parts of Anna Salai, Flag Staff Road, Kamarajar Road, and Swami Sivanandha Salai.

Since heavy racing cars with powerful engines had to be operated on public roads, as well as on the age old Napier Bridge built across River Cooum, he insisted that the organisers ought to have obtained prior FIA approval. However, the A-G and senior counsel P.R. Raman, representing RPPL, said the FIA homologation certificate would be issued only a day or a few hours before the race.

They said the race could not be conducted at all unless the FIA officials inspect the street race track and issue the certificate.

After hearing their submissions, the judges asked the A-G to make sure that the Greater Chennai City Traffic Police files an affidavit before the court in the afternoon session, assuring that free flow of traffic would be ensured on the diverted routes during the racing event.

They also wanted an affidavit to be filed by the authorities concerned that there shall not be any hindrance to accessing the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital during the event. The ACJ said the bench would pass interim orders permitting the race this year after recording the A-G’s submissions as well as the contents of the affidavits to be filed in the afternoon.

He said, the PIL would be kept pending and all other issues would be decided after a detailed hearing on a later date.