Former village chief’s gesture lauded

In a move to help villagers who were left jobless due to 21-day lockdown, Chinnvarikkam village’s former vice-president Baskar chipped in to donate one bag of rice to 750 poor families of the village. His fine gesture at the time of distress came in praise among the public of Ambur and its neighbourhood.

Mr. Baskar said that these people were working at leather industries, shops and as construction assistants on daily wages in Ambur and other places . “After the lockdown people were under house-arrest and were desparate. They do not have any work. In order to maintain the curfew norms, it was decided to donate 25 kg of rice to every family living in Chinnavarikam Chennappanagar, Raghunathapuram, Meganampalli and surrounding villages,” he said.

The rice bags were delivered in batches to their door steps, he said. He thanked former panchayat president, Kasi Viswanathan, village head Chandran, Bharath, Rajkumar, Aravindkumar, Subramani and Kumar for their coordination in identifying the needy people and supply of bags at their doorsteps.