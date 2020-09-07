Former Anna University vice-chancellor files PIL in Madras HC against cancellation of arrear exams

The petitioner said he had filed the case to save the quality of education, future of students and reputation of universities

Professor E. Balagurusamy, 75, former vice-chancellor of Anna University, has filed a public interest litigation petition in the Madras High Court to declare as illegal and arbitrary a Government Order issued on August 26 cancelling the arrear examinations for arts, science, engineering and Master of Computer Application students but for those pursuing final year.

Pointing out that he had also been a member of Union Public Service Commission and State Planning Commission, the petitioner said he had filed the case to save the quality of education, future of students and reputation of universities. He said the government's decision had demoralised meritorious students who had cleared all papers without any arrears.

“The GO will definitely lower the education standard of the students and the universities… Several students have approached me and expressed their apprehensions about the future prospects and further informed that most of the students have more than 25 arrear papers and have less than 25% of marks in most of the subjects,” he stated in his affidavit.

Filed through his counsel E. Vijay Anand, the affidavit went on to highlight the importance of academic evaluation in education system. “The performance in examination gives confidence and satisfaction to the students and is a reflection of competence, performance and credibility that is necessary for global acceptability,” it read.

Mr. Balaguruswamy also stated that universities were highly autonomous bodies administered by Senate, Syndicate and Academic Council and hence the State government had no right to interfere in academic matters by unilaterally cancelling all arrear examinations besides declaring the students with several arrears to have cleared all those papers.

Further, claiming to have made a representation to the government on August 28 to withdraw the GO, he said, the failure of the government to do so had forced him to file the present case. He also urged the court to stay the operation of the GO forthwith since otherwise, the PIL petition would become infructuous.