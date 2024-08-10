GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Vice-Chairman of UGC dies aged 71

Published - August 10, 2024 01:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
H. Devaraj

H. Devaraj

H. Devaraj, former Vice- Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), died here on Friday. He was 71.

Mr. Devaraj, who hailed from the Nilgiris, pursued B.Sc in Chemistry, and M.Sc and PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Madras. He completed his post-doctoral research in plant biotechnology from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, in 1985 and another in glycobiology from Penn State University in 1991.

The University of Madras honoured him with a D.Sc degree in Stem Cell Biology in 2007. Later, he joined the Madras University and held administrative posts as well. He has been the UGC-BSR Faculty Fellow at the University’s Department of Zoology since 2016.

On returning from the U.S., he joined the Madras University and held administrative posts as well. Mr. Devaraj was the Vice-Chairman of the UGC from 2013 to 2016. He has been in the V-C search panel of many universities in the country, the latest being the Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University in 2020.

He is survived by wife Niranjali, who also worked in the University of Madras. The cremation will be held on Saturday at 11.45 a.m. at the Besant Nagar crematorium, said N. Mathivanan, former registrar of the University.

