Tamil Nadu

Former Vellore MP Ulaganambi dead

more-in

Former Lok Sabha member from Vellore, R.P. Ulaganambi, died in the early hours of Tuesday due to age-related illness, family sources said here. He was 82. He was elected from Vellore for the DMK and served as an MP in the 5th Lok Sabha during 1971-76.

Hailing from Ranipet, he studied at Presidency College, Pachaiyappa’s College in Chennai and Madras Law College. A staunch follower of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Thanthai Periyar E.V. Ramaswamy, he was closely associated with agitations organised by the DMK early in his career.

After a disagreement with the party high command, he switched his loyalties to Indian National Congress. He started Siddhartha Senior Secondary School, a CBSE school in Sathuvachary, Vellore. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. His body will be cremated on Wednesday, said his son, Siddharth Nambi.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
death
Vellore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 1:23:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/former-vellore-mp-ulaganambi-dead/article30507499.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY