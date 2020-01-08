Former Vellore MP Ulaganambi dead

Former Lok Sabha member from Vellore, R.P. Ulaganambi, died in the early hours of Tuesday due to age-related illness, family sources said here. He was 82. He was elected from Vellore for the DMK and served as an MP in the 5th Lok Sabha during 1971-76.

Hailing from Ranipet, he studied at Presidency College, Pachaiyappa’s College in Chennai and Madras Law College. A staunch follower of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Thanthai Periyar E.V. Ramaswamy, he was closely associated with agitations organised by the DMK early in his career.

After a disagreement with the party high command, he switched his loyalties to Indian National Congress. He started Siddhartha Senior Secondary School, a CBSE school in Sathuvachary, Vellore. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. His body will be cremated on Wednesday, said his son, Siddharth Nambi.