Former varsity registrar lands in trouble

Former Bharathiar University registrar in-charge K. Murugan has landed in a controversy, after a photograph of him joining the BJP on the university premises emerged on social media.

Sources said on July 1, a day after his retirement, Mr. Murugan took the BJP’s membership card from two party cadre, whom he met in the waiting room outside the Vice-Chancellor’s cabin.

The party members, Sabari Girish and Preethi Lakshmi, were there regarding the admission of the former’s daughter.

Mr. Murugan, who had handed over charge, was at the university to complete retirement formalities.

This [taking of the membership card] was not planned but happened accidentally, Mr. Murugan said, adding that in hindsight, it should not have happened. He, however, chose to give it up later.

Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj said he was out of town on official work on July 1.


