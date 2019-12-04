Former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri moves HC to quash case

Former DMK leader and Union Minister M.K. Alagiri filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday, seeking quashing of a private complaint filed against him for allegedly not disclosing his assets in his nomination form while contesting the 2009 Lok Sabha election.

The expelled DMK leader is son of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

In his petition, Mr. Alagiri said a private complaint was preferred against him for “deliberately concealing” his assets from his nomination form.

The complaint was made against him for offences under Section 177 (Furnishing false information) of the IPC and Section 125 A (Penalty for filing false affidavit) of The Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The complaint, on the offence alleged to have been committed in 2009, was made in 2014. It was made out of political vendetta, Mr. Alagiri said.

He sought quashing of the private complaint preferred against him on the file of the Judicial Magistrate I, Madurai.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira directed the High Court Registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice for appropriate orders on placing it before an appropriate Bench.