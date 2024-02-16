ADVERTISEMENT

Former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri acquitted in assault case

February 16, 2024 01:35 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The case related to the assault of a tahsildar, during the 2011 Assembly elections, when Mr. Alagiri and DMK functionaries were seeking support for the DMK candidate at a temple near Melur

B.Tilak Chandar

Former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri. File | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

A Madurai court on Friday, February 16, 2024 acquitted former Union Minister M. K. Alagiri in the case of the assault of a revenue official during the 2011 assembly elections in Melur in Madurai district. Judicial Magistrate I, B. Muthulakshmi acquitted Mr. Alagiri and 16 others.

A total of 21 persons were named as accused persons in the assault case; of these four died during the pendency of the trial in the case. Mr. Alagiri and other DMK functionaries were booked and charge-sheeted for the assault of then Tahsildar M. Kalimuthu, who was also the Assistant Returning Officer for the Melur Assembly constituency, during the 2011 State Assembly elections.

Mr. Alagiri, along with his supporters, reportedly gathered at a temple near Melur in Madurai district and sought support for the DMK candidate. On receiving this information, the Tahsildar, along with his videographer, reached the spot and started to videograph the event. The DMK cadre reportedly objected to this and allegedly assaulted the Tahsildar. Mr. Alagiri and his supporters had been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Alagiri, who is T.N. CM M.K. Stalin’s elder brother, was expelled from the DMK for anti-party activities in 2014.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US