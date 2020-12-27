Former Union Minister Janardhanan dies at 91

Senior AIADMK leader and former Union Minister Kadambur M.R. Janardhanan passed away following brief age-related ailments at a private hospital in Thoothukudi on Saturday. He was 91.
Born at Kadambur, a hamlet near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, on October 22, 1929, he did his graduation in science at Presidency College, Chennai. He was a farmer and was involved in an agro-based business.
Multiple portfolios
Elected to the Lok Sabha from Tirunelveli in 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1998, Janardhanan served as Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, with the additional charge of Minister of State for Finance, in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 1998 and 1999.
After defeating D.S.A. Sivaprakasam of the DMK in 1984 and 1989, Janardhanan defeated DMK stalwart K.P. Kandasamy in the 1991 general election held after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was denied a nomination from the same constituency in the 1996 election, in which the AIADMK was routed.
He was again elected to the Lok Sabha from Tirunelveli in 1998 when he defeated actor and DMK candidate R. Sarath Kumar by 6,904 votes.
