Former TNCC general secretary ‘Tambaram’ Ramanathan rejoins Congress

Progressive Thinkers’ Forum founder and former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) general secretary ‘Tambaram’ Ramanathan has rejoined the Tamil Nadu Congress in the presence of TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai on Sunday.
Published - May 20, 2024 03:22 am IST
