Former TN State CIC R. Rajagopal and ML activist M.V. Malaiyaraja join Congress

Mr. Alagiri said Mr. Rajagopal had a long, distinguished career as administrator.

March 19, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Information Commissioner R. Rajagopal joined the Tamil Nadu unit of the Indian National Congress at Satyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Sunday welcomed former IAS officer, R. Rajagopal, who has been State Chief Information Commissioner, and Communist party of India (Marxist-Leninist) activist, M.V. Malaiyaraja, into the Congress party at the Satyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Alagiri said Mr. Rajagopal had a long, distinguished career as administrator and has had an opportunity to interact with former Congress leader and Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi while Mr. Malaiyaraja has worked for the working class and marginalised people all his life.

“We welcome both of them into the party,” he said.

Criticising the police arrangements outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi residence in New Delhi, Mr. Alagiri said it is unclear whether police are trying to protect him or disturb him.

“What crime has he committed?” he asked.

He added, “Mr. Gandhi was invited by renowned colleges abroad to speak about the state of democracy in India. He spoke about democratic traditions and how the voices of the opposition are being shut down in the parliament. How can this be wrong? It is only wrong to speak against democracy. It is not wrong to say that democratic norms and traditions are not being followed.”

Mr. Alagiri added the Kerala Congress unit and Tamil Nadu Congress will jointly commemorate 100 years of Vaikom struggle and a committee has been formed under Erode East MLA, E.V.K.S. Elangovan who will walk with his supporters on March 28 to Vaikom in Kerala.

