Former Tamil Nadu Minister Velumani, associates booked in fresh disproportionate assets case

People gathering outside the residence of former T.N. Minister S.P. Velumani in Coimbatore on Monday after the DVAC conducted a search. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

March 15, 2022 10:26 IST

DVAC holds searches at 58 places linked to ex-Minister and his associates

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a fresh case against former Tamil Nadu Minister and Thondamuthur MLA S.P. Velumani, his brother S.P. Anbarasan and 11 others, including three companies, for amassing wealth to the tune of over ₹58.23 crore that was disproportionate to their known sources of income during 2016-21.

The FIR registered by the DVAC said Mr. Velumani, in his name and in the names of his wife, son, daughter, relatives and associates, intentionally amassed ₹58,23,97,052, which is disproportionate to known sources of income and is 3928% of the total income between April 27, 2016, and March 15, 2021.

Advertising

Advertising

Following the case on Monday, DVAC sleuths launched extensive searches at 58 places linked to the 10 people and three companies, covering six districts in Tamil Nadu and one location outside Tamil Nadu.

The sleuths on Monday launched searches at 41 locations in Coimbatore, including the residence of Mr. Velumani, former Minister of Municipal Administration and Rural Development, at Sugunapuram. Other locations searched in the State include eight in Chennai, four in Salem, two in Tirupattur, one each in Namakkal, Krishnagiri and one location outside the State.

The 13 accused in the case are Mr. Velumani, Mr. Anbarasan and his wife S.A. Hemalatha (both partners of P. Senthil & Co. and shareholders in Sri Maha Ganapathi Jewellers Pvt Ltd.), R. Chandrasekar (shareholder in Constromall Goods Pvt Ltd., and Aalam Gold and Diamonds Pvt Ltd.), K. Chandraprakash (shareholder in Constromall Goods Pvt Ltd.), Chandrasekar’s mother R. Krishnaveni, (former shareholder in Constronics India), Chandraprakash’s mother K. Sundari (former shareholder in Vardhan Infraa Structure), H. Karthick (former shareholder in Constronics India), J. Vishnuvardhan (former shareholder constronics India), S. Saravanakumar (former shareholder in Vardhan Infraa Structure), Sri Maha Ganapathi Jewellers Pvt. Ltd, Constromall Goods Pvt Ltd and Aalam Gold and Diamonds Pvt Ltd.

As per the FIR, it is further suspected that Mr. Velumani had also channelised his ill-gotten money to various other companies/firms in which Mr. Chandrasekar, Mr. Chandraprakash and their relatives are partners or shareholders or directors and have acquired many more assets and kept in the name of his relatives and associates in various places in and around Tamil Nadu and outside.

It said Mr. Velumani had travelled to Singapore on three occasions in 2019 and had stayed there for about 14 days. He had also travelled once each to Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, United Kingdom and Maldives during his tenure as a Minister and had stayed there for a total number of about 32 days. Similarly, his family members — wife Vidya Devi, son Vikash and Sarangi — had also undertaken several foreign trips individually and jointly to places such as Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, UAE, Singapore, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Australia and Maldives and had stayed there for a total number of about 130 days.

The DVAC suspected these trips were undertaken to accumulate assets abroad.