ADVERTISEMENT

Former T.N. Minister S.P. Velumani’s brother withdraws defamation suit filed against DMK organ Murasoli

November 13, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

P. Anbarasan and his partnership firm P. Senthil & Co., had filed the suit jointly in 2018, seeking damages of ₹1 crore from the DMK organ and its publisher for an allegedly defamatory article

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Madras High Court | Photo Credit: File photograph

Former AIADMK Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani’s brother, P. Anbarasan, has withdrawn a defamation suit filed before the Madras High Court in 2018, seeking damages of ₹1 crore, with interest at the rate of 24% per annum, from DMK organ Murasoli, for having published an allegedly defamatory article.

The suit had been filed jointly by P. Senthil and Co., represented by its partner P. Anbarasan as well as the latter in his personal capacity, to restrain Murasoli and its publisher S. Selvam from carrying defamatory articles, photographs, caricatures or statements against the plaintiffs as well as Mr. Velumani of the AIADMK.

The plaintiffs had also demanded damages of ₹1 crore for the articles that had already been published. However, after five years, they now sought the permission of the court to withdraw the suit. Justice N. Sathish Kumar granted the permission and directed the High Court Registry to return the court fee if the rules so permit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US