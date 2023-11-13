Former T.N. Minister S.P. Velumani’s brother withdraws defamation suit filed against DMK organ Murasoli

November 13, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former AIADMK Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani’s brother, P. Anbarasan, has withdrawn a defamation suit filed before the Madras High Court in 2018, seeking damages of ₹1 crore, with interest at the rate of 24% per annum, from DMK organ Murasoli, for having published an allegedly defamatory article.

The suit had been filed jointly by P. Senthil and Co., represented by its partner P. Anbarasan as well as the latter in his personal capacity, to restrain Murasoli and its publisher S. Selvam from carrying defamatory articles, photographs, caricatures or statements against the plaintiffs as well as Mr. Velumani of the AIADMK.

The plaintiffs had also demanded damages of ₹1 crore for the articles that had already been published. However, after five years, they now sought the permission of the court to withdraw the suit. Justice N. Sathish Kumar granted the permission and directed the High Court Registry to return the court fee if the rules so permit.