Former T.N. Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar booked in land grab case in Karur

The Vangal police in Karur recently registered a case against former Transport Minister and district secretary of the AIADMK, M.R. Vijayabhaskar and his brother Sekar, for allegedly grabbing a valuable plots of land.

Acting on a complaint from M. Prakash of Kuppuchipalayam, the police booked Mr. Vijayabhaskar under sections 247 (fraud), 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 324 (causing hurt), 365 (kidnapping), 504 (provocation to break public peace) of the Indian Penal Code. The case was booked on June 22.

Last week, a special police team of Tamil Nadu’s Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) was sent to north India in search of Mr. Vijayabhaskar, who is absconding after the District Sessions Court in Karur rejected his anticipatory bail petition.

In his complaint, Mr. Prakash alleged that Mr. Vijayabhaskar, along with a group of persons threatened his daughter Shobana and forcibly made her register two properties in Kunnampatti and Thoranakkalpatti under the names of D. Ragu of Kancheepuram, M. Sidhardhan of Erode as well as N. Marappan and S. Selvaraj of Karur. She was coerced into signing these properties, worth about ₹100 crore, he alleged. Since the original documents of the property had remained with him (the complainant), the accused persons had produced a ‘non-traceable certificate’ obtained by concealing facts to the Sub-Registrar of Mela Karur and had then registered the documents, Mr. Prakash alleged.

Mr. Prakash also claimed to have given a loan of ₹10 crore to Mr. Vijayabhaskar and when he urged him to repay the loan along with interest, the former Minister slapped and threatened him with dire consequences. He was also assaulted by Mr. Vijayabhaskar and his accomplices in connection with the registration of the properties at Kunnampatti and Thoranakkalpatti properties, he alleged.

