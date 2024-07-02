ADVERTISEMENT

Former T.N. Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar booked in land grab case in Karur

Published - July 02, 2024 01:20 pm IST - KARUR

The Minister has been accused of forcing a woman to sign over properties worth ₹100 crore to his accomplices

The Hindu Bureau

Former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar. File photograph

The Vangal police in Karur recently registered a case against former Transport Minister and district secretary of the AIADMK, M.R. Vijayabhaskar and his brother Sekar, for allegedly grabbing a valuable plots of land.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a complaint from M. Prakash of Kuppuchipalayam, the police booked Mr. Vijayabhaskar under sections 247 (fraud), 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 324 (causing hurt), 365 (kidnapping), 504 (provocation to break public peace) of the Indian Penal Code. The case was booked on June 22.

Last week, a special police team of Tamil Nadu’s Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) was sent to north India in search of Mr. Vijayabhaskar, who is absconding after the District Sessions Court in Karur rejected his anticipatory bail petition.

In his complaint, Mr. Prakash alleged that Mr. Vijayabhaskar, along with a group of persons threatened his daughter Shobana and forcibly made her register two properties in Kunnampatti and Thoranakkalpatti under the names of D. Ragu of Kancheepuram, M. Sidhardhan of Erode as well as N. Marappan and S. Selvaraj of Karur. She was coerced into signing these properties, worth about ₹100 crore, he alleged. Since the original documents of the property had remained with him (the complainant), the accused persons had produced a ‘non-traceable certificate’ obtained by concealing facts to the Sub-Registrar of Mela Karur and had then registered the documents, Mr. Prakash alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Prakash also claimed to have given a loan of ₹10 crore to Mr. Vijayabhaskar and when he urged him to repay the loan along with interest, the former Minister slapped and threatened him with dire consequences. He was also assaulted by Mr. Vijayabhaskar and his accomplices in connection with the registration of the properties at Kunnampatti and Thoranakkalpatti properties, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US