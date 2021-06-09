Tamil Nadu

Former TN Minister lodges police complaint over death threats

Former Minister and Villupuram AIADMK north district secretary C.Ve. Shanmugam has alleged that he has been receiving abusive calls and death threats and lodged a complaint with the police.

In his complaint to the Roshanai police on Wednesday, Mr. Shanmugam alleged that the frequency of abusive calls and death threats had increased manifold after he had made a statement against former AIADMK interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala to the press on June 7.

Mr. Shanmugam said that he had received over 500 calls on his mobile phone and through social media platforms. “The callers have been issuing death threats to me and my family if I spoke against Sasikala,” he said.

The calls have been made at the behest of Ms. Sasikala, Mr. Shanmugam alleged in his complaint to the police. He also demanded the police to take action against Ms. Sasikala and the unidentified persons who had made the calls.


