Former TN CM Annadurai remembered

CHENNAI

03 February 2021 14:36 IST

The 52nd death anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai was observed with Chief Minister Edappadi K .Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam offering their tributes to him at his mausoleum on the Marina.

At the Parliament complex in New Delhi, AIADMK Members of Parliament including M. Thambi Durai and A. Navaneethakrishnan paid tribute near the statue of Annadurai.

