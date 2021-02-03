Tamil Nadu

Former TN CM Annadurai remembered

TN CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam with others, paying homage   | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

The 52nd death anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai was observed with Chief Minister Edappadi K .Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam offering their tributes to him at his mausoleum on the Marina.

At the Parliament complex in New Delhi, AIADMK Members of Parliament including M. Thambi Durai and A. Navaneethakrishnan paid tribute near the statue of Annadurai.

