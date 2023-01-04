Former Tiruparankundram MLA P. Saravanan joins AIADMK

January 04, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

P. Saravanan, former legislator of Tirupparankundram, on Wednesday joined the AIADMK in the presence of its interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Announcing this, a press release issued by the AIADMK stated that Dr. Saravanan called on Mr. Palaniswami at his residence on Greenways Road in Chennai.

Until the middle of March 2021, Dr. Saravanan was in the DMK, and he represented Tirupparankundram for about two years (2019-2021) after defeating the AIADMK in a by-poll with a margin of 2,396 votes.

At the time of the Assembly elections in April-May 2021, he contested from Madurai North as the BJP nominee and lost to G. Thalapathi of the DMK by nearly 23,000 votes. In August last year, he quit the BJP — at that time, he had held the post of president of the party’s Madurai district unit.

Dr. Saravanan even met Finance Minister PT.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in Madurai and apologised for the actions of the BJP cadre who had hurled footwear at the Minister’s car in Madurai airport when the body of an army soldier was being brought down from Delhi.