December 18, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST

Former journalist, T.S. Shankar, who covered the aviation beat for The Hindu, passed away on Monday here in Chennai. He was 60 years old. Mr. Shankar joined The Hindu on December 05, 1985 and worked at the newspaper for 23 years and was promoted to Special Correspondent at the time when he quit The Hindu on November 12, 2008. According to his family, Mr. Shankar had been battling ill health for a few months.