Former Tamil University V-C elected president of Tamil Development Academy

Former Vice Chancellor of Tamil University, M. Rajendran, has been elected president of the 78-year-old Tamil Development Academy (TDA).

The election to the post was held in Chennai on October 24, 2024, at the meeting of the executive and general council of the body.

Established by former Education Minister T.S. Avinashilingam Chettiar in 1946 under the Registration of Societies Act, the TDA brought out, among others, 10 volumes of Tamil encyclopaedia, an equal number of volumes on children’s literature, 13 volumes on medicine, and 7 volumes on Siddha medicine.

Among those who headed the TDA were former Union Education and Finance Minister C. Subramaniam, former Vice Chancellor of Anna, Madurai Kamaraj, and Indira Gandhi National Open Universities V.C. Kulandaiswamy, and former Vice Chancellor of Bharathidasan University M. Ponnavaikko.

