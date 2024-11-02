GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Tamil University V-C elected president of Tamil Development Academy

The election to the post was held in Chennai on October 24, 2024, at the meeting of the executive and general council of the body

Published - November 02, 2024 02:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Vice Chancellor of Tamil University, M. Rajendran, has been elected president of the 78-year-old Tamil Development Academy (TDA).

The election to the post was held in Chennai on October 24, 2024, at the meeting of the executive and general council of the body.

Established by former Education Minister T.S. Avinashilingam Chettiar in 1946 under the Registration of Societies Act, the TDA brought out, among others, 10 volumes of Tamil encyclopaedia, an equal number of volumes on children’s literature, 13 volumes on medicine, and 7 volumes on Siddha medicine. 

Among those who headed the TDA were former Union Education and Finance Minister C. Subramaniam, former Vice Chancellor of Anna, Madurai Kamaraj, and Indira Gandhi National Open Universities V.C. Kulandaiswamy, and former Vice Chancellor of Bharathidasan University M. Ponnavaikko. 

Published - November 02, 2024 02:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil / higher education / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.