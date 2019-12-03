Former Tamil Nadu DGP seeks exemption from appearing before ED

Former Director-General of Police T. K. Rajendran has written to the Enforcement Directorate seeking exemption from personal appearance in connection with the gutkha scam. The agency had asked him to appear in person on December 3 with certain documents.

Citing “religious programmes” already fixed in his native district for his inability to appear, he wondered why he should be summoned under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Mr. Rajendran said he had already shared information regarding his immovable properties with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

To a request seeking copies of government orders initiating a preliminary enquiry into a case and also the Madras High Court order on a writ petition, the former IPS officer said he did not have copies of the same since he was not involved.

When contacted sources in the ED said superintendent of Police and former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhavaram, Vimala appeared before the agency on Monday. Some of the police officials summoned in the case had written seeking either exemption from appearance or a different date to appear citing various reasons.