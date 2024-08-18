Karunanidhi’s vision will continue to shape nation’s journey: PM Modi

As the country marched ahead confidently towards building a developed India by 2047, “the vision and thoughts of leaders such as the late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi would continue to shape the nation’s journey,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

In his message ahead of Sunday’s (August 18, 2024) scheduled release of a commemorative coin to mark the birth centenary of Karunanidhi, Mr. Modi said the release of the coin would honour the memory of the late Kalaignar Karunanidhi as well as the ideals he stood for. “This coin will serve as a reminder of his legacy and the enduring impact of his work,” Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Karunanidhi “left an indelible mark on our country’s history as a Chief Minister who was elected by the people multiple times over the span of decades, underlining his deep understanding of society, policy and politics,” Mr. Modi observed.

Mr. Karunanidhi was a multi-talented personality with a prolific pen and his efforts to promote the Tamil language and culture were still remembered by the people. “His literary prowess shone through his works and earned him the affectionate title of ‘Kalaignar’,” Mr. Modi said.

Describing Karunanidhi as “one of India’s most illustrious sons”, Mr. Modi said the late leader was a towering figure in Indian politics, literature, and society. “He was always passionate about the development of Tamil Nadu, as well as national progress.

Sharing the message of Mr. Modi on social media, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin said: “I whole-heartedly thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi avargal for his kind wishes and support for the grand success of the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Centenary Commemorative Coin release ceremony.”

