Former Tamil Nadu chief minister urges government to cancel PDS tenders awarded to erring firms

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for cancelling PDS tenders awarded to three private firms, which were earlier penalised for allegedly supplying substandard groceries, jaggery and salt in Pongal gift hampers this year.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam recalled Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's statements against corruption before elections and questioned his silence over the awarding of tenders to these firms that were penalised for substandard supplies and further sought for an explanation from the CM in this regard.

He demanded open and transparent actions for supplying commodities of quality for the people and also called for including these firms in the blacklist for supplying substandard quality products. He also called for cancelling the tenders awarded to these firms.

Recalling his statements earlier over the substandard supplies given in the Pongal gift hampers, Mr. Panneerselvam referred to a press release issued in January this year which said that the Chief Minister had ordered for including erring firms in the blacklist. "But, to this day, there is no information on any company being included in the blacklist."

Three firms, which were penalised for supplying substandard products for Pongal gift hampers, have been awarded tenders for supplying palmoleine and cereals, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out and charged that the DMK was encouraging companies supplying substandard products.