ADVERTISEMENT

Disproportionate assets case | Former sub-registrar Janakiraman, wife sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment in Tiruchi

April 25, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act, Tiruchi, on Thursday convicted and sentenced a former sub-registrar V. Janakiraman, 79, and his wife J. Vasanthi, 65, to undergo five-year rigorous imprisonment each in a disproportionate assets case that was booked against them in 2001 by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC). 

ADVERTISEMENT

The court imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on the accused and directed that the properties amassed by them beyond their known sources of income should be confiscated and handed over to the government. 

Janakiraman, hailing from Pillathurai village in Musiri taluk in Tiruchi district, had served as sub-registrar during 1989-1993 at Thuraiyur, Woraiyur, Musiri, Vilpatti, and Kodaikanal. During his tenure, he had unlawfully amassed properties in his name and in the name of his wife. The worth of the properties amassed then was ₹32.25 lakh. 

The DVAC, Tiruchi, registered a Disproportionate Assets case in August 2001 against them. After completion of investigation and examination of witnesses, the Special Court handed out the sentence on Janakiraman and his wife, a DVAC release said. The current value of the properties bought in the name of Janakiraman and his wife at Vilpatti and Kodaikanal alone was estimated to be over ₹100 crore, the release added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US