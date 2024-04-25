Disproportionate assets case | Former sub-registrar Janakiraman, wife sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment in Tiruchi

April 25, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act, Tiruchi, on Thursday convicted and sentenced a former sub-registrar V. Janakiraman, 79, and his wife J. Vasanthi, 65, to undergo five-year rigorous imprisonment each in a disproportionate assets case that was booked against them in 2001 by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The court imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on the accused and directed that the properties amassed by them beyond their known sources of income should be confiscated and handed over to the government.

Janakiraman, hailing from Pillathurai village in Musiri taluk in Tiruchi district, had served as sub-registrar during 1989-1993 at Thuraiyur, Woraiyur, Musiri, Vilpatti, and Kodaikanal. During his tenure, he had unlawfully amassed properties in his name and in the name of his wife. The worth of the properties amassed then was ₹32.25 lakh.

The DVAC, Tiruchi, registered a Disproportionate Assets case in August 2001 against them. After completion of investigation and examination of witnesses, the Special Court handed out the sentence on Janakiraman and his wife, a DVAC release said. The current value of the properties bought in the name of Janakiraman and his wife at Vilpatti and Kodaikanal alone was estimated to be over ₹100 crore, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.