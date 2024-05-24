Former special DGP Rajesh Das arrested for trespass, criminal intimidation

The former Special Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das was arrested by the Kelambakkam Police on Friday, May 24, 2024.

The arrest comes in the wake of Energy Secretary Beela Venkatesan, the estranged wife of Rajesh Das, filing a police complaint for trespass and criminal intimidation in her house located in Thaiyur village.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate, confirming the arrest of Rajesh Das, said the arrest follows the filing of the complaint on May 20 in which Beela Venkatesh stated Das and his men trespassed into the premises of her residence and intimidated the security personnel. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Das under five sections of the Indian Penal Code.

On Friday, a team of police officials led by Pallikaranai Deputy Commissioner Goutham Goyal went to the house and arrested Rajesh Das. A posse of police personnel have been posted in the locality to avert any untoward incidents.

Rajesh Das had recently got an interim stay from the Supreme Court with regard to a sexual harassment case in which he was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. In December 2023, a month ahead of his superannuation, Das was penalised with compulsory retirement by the Tamil Nadu government.

