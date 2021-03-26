Former Special DGP appears before enquiry committee into alleged sexual harassment of woman IPS officer

CHENNAI:

26 March 2021 17:59 IST

The former special director general of police (DGP) appeared before an internal enquiry committee which was constituted to enquire into a complaint of a woman IPS officer who alleged that he had sexually harassed her when she was on official duty during the CM’s visit to the state.

After receipt of the complaint, the State government set up a six-member committee led by Additional Chief Secretary Jayashree Raghunandan to inquire into the woman officer's complaint. The committee would recommend further course of action as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The CB-CID also registered an FIR against the special DGP under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002. The then Chengalpattu District SP was also cited in the FIR for stopping the woman officer while she was proceeding to lodge the complaint. The former special DGP was suspended after an order from the Madras High Court which is monitoring the investigation.

The former Special DGP on Friday appeared before the internal enquiry committee at the secretariat for the first time. The enquiry lasted more than four hours, said sources.

As per the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the committee should provide a report of its findings to the government within a period of ten days from the date of completion of the inquiry. Where the committee arrives at the conclusion that the allegation against the respondent has been proved, it shall recommend to take action for sexual harassment as a misconduct in accordance with the provisions of the service rules applicable to the respondent.