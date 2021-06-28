Former RBI governor calls on CM

Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, C. Rangarajan, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Monday. An official release termed it a courtesy call.
