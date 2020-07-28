Former Rajapalayam municipal chairperson dead

Former chairperson of the Rajapalayam municipality, P.S Dhanalakshmi (52), died here in the early hours of Tuesday.
Ms. Dhanalakshmi was the chairperson of the urban local body between 2011 and 2016. She had won the election on an AIADMK ticket. Her husband, Selva Subramaniya Raja, was the former district secretary of Amma Peravai.
According to police sources, Ms. Dhanalakshmi was admitted to a private hospital here on Sunday evening. After she complained of breathing problems, a scan was done that showed symptoms of COVID-19. On Tuesday morning, she died following a heart attack, according to health officials.
The official said that the report of a swab test done on July 25, was yet to come. Her body was cremated within hours.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath