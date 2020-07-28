Former Rajapalayam municipal chairperson dead

Former chairperson of the Rajapalayam municipality, P.S Dhanalakshmi (52), died here in the early hours of Tuesday.

Ms. Dhanalakshmi was the chairperson of the urban local body between 2011 and 2016. She had won the election on an AIADMK ticket. Her husband, Selva Subramaniya Raja, was the former district secretary of Amma Peravai.

According to police sources, Ms. Dhanalakshmi was admitted to a private hospital here on Sunday evening. After she complained of breathing problems, a scan was done that showed symptoms of COVID-19. On Tuesday morning, she died following a heart attack, according to health officials.

The official said that the report of a swab test done on July 25, was yet to come. Her body was cremated within hours.