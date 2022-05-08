Former police officers bat for human intelligence with technological backing

‘They must go hand in hand. Neither can supplant the other’

The Central Information Commission recently holding that intelligence agencies cannot claim exemption when data of legal interceptions or phone tapping is called for under the Right to Information Act, 2005, has triggered is a debate among stakeholders on the extensive use of technology-backed surveillance by Central and State intelligence organisations.

Surveillance, both in the good old days and in the technology era, has been a sensitive but crucial link in investigations. It still remains a debating point as to which is better — the conventional surveillance or tech-intensive monitoring?

Many years ago, Robert Payas, one of the suspects in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case [now a life convict], was travelling in an autorickshaw in Chennai. The ‘Q’ Branch-CID had deployed staff to shadow his movements.

He got off the autorickshaw near the police headquarters in Mylapore, waved at the following autorickshaw to stop and told the driver, a police constable in plainclothes, “Why travel in two vehicles to the same destination, I will better come with you. Let’s go...”

M.S. Jaffar Sait

May 08, 2022 22:03 IST