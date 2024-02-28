GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Panruti municipal chairman’s residence searched by anti-corruption sleuths

The searches are in connection with a case registered against P. Panneerselvam, for financial irregularities while he was municipal chairman of Panruti from 2011 to 2016

February 28, 2024 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
A DVAC team on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 conducted searches at the residence of former Panruti Municipal Chairman P. Panneerselvam’s house in Cuddalore district

A DVAC team on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 conducted searches at the residence of former Panruti Municipal Chairman P. Panneerselvam’s house in Cuddalore district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, conducted searches at the premises of former Panruti Municipal Chairman P. Paneerselvam’s residence, as well as a few other places belonging to his associates.

Mr. Panneerselvam is the husband of former Panruti MLA Satya Panneerselvam, and was chairman of the Panruti Municipality in Cuddalore district from 2011-16.

DVAC sources said searches were conducted at five places in Panruti and one in Chennai. The DVAC personnel, led by Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Devanathan arrived at the house of Mr. Panneerselvam at dawn. The searches are a sequel to a case registered by the Cuddalore unit of DVAC against Mr. Panneerselvam and then Commissioner of Panruti Municipality Perumal, over alleged financial irregularities in the allotment of a cycle stand belonging to the local body.

One team also conducted searches at the residence of Mr. Perumal in Chennai.

A DVAC official said that the local body had passed a resolution allotting the cycle stand to a contractor in violation of rules resulting in a loss of ₹20 lakh. A case was booked against Mr. Pannerselvam, Mr. Perumal and four others under sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) and 13(1 )(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigations are on.

