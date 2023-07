July 21, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

Former Odisha Governor M.M. Rajendran handed over a copy of his autobiography in Odia to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. Mr. Rajendran said that the President received the book and recalled all his services to Odisha for disaster relief and preparedness and contributing to the development of Higher Education in Odisha, and still considered me as Odisha Governor.

