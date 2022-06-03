Former News Editor of The Hindu dies

V.K. Narayanan had joined the newspaper in December 1999 and retired in March 2014

V.K. Narayanan who had retired as the National News Editor of The Hindu died of heart attack on Thursday. Mr. Narayanan had gone for his regular evening walk from his house at Ashok Nagar in the city when he collapsed near Dhanasekaran Street at Kodambakkam. A police officer attached to the Ashok Nagar station, who was on patrol duty in the area, noticed him fall down and rushed him to the Omandurar Multi-speciality Hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. Mr. Narayanan had joined The Hindu in December 1999 and retired in March 2014. Before joining the newspaper, the 69-year-old had worked with the Times of India and the Indian Express in north India. He leaves behind his wife Sudha and daughter Aishwarya.