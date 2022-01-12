Former MP Ram Babu dies

MADURAI

12 January 2022 00:00 IST

A.G.S. Ram Babu, 60, former MP representing Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, passed away at a private hospital here on Tuesday.

According to family members, he was admitted to the hospital two days ago after he developed respiratory problems. He was born in a business family in July 1962. He was the State general secretary of the Tamil Maanila Congress founded by G.K. Moopanar.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989 and 1991 on Congress tickets, and in 1996 on a TMC ticket, family members said.

He leaves behind his wife Shakeela, a son and a daughter. Ram Babu’s father A.G. Subbaraman was also an MP from Madurai. The last rites are expected to be conducted in Madurai on Wednesday, his relatives said.