Former MP, K. Arjunan, granted anticipatory bail

Former Parliamentarian, K. Arjunan, who is facing charges for entering into a quarrel with police personnel near Omalur toll gate recently, was granted anticipatory bail with various conditions by the Salem district court.

According to police, Mr. Arjunan entered into a quarrel with police personnel during vehicle checks near Omalur toll booth recently, when his vehicle was stopped and he was asked to show identity proof. The video of the altercation went viral on social media.

Karuppur police registered a case and are investigating. Hearing the anticipatory bail plea, the Court directed the applicant to pay ₹20,000 towards the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund and report and sign at Karuppur police station at 10.30 a.m every day until further orders.