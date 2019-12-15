Former MP in AIADMK's second list of candidates for local body polls

The ruling AIADMK party on Saturday released its second list of candidates for the posts of ward members of panchayat unions and district panchayats, which are going to polls on December 27 and 30.

This time, the list covers nine districts, categorised for the purpose of the organisational work of the AIADMK, apart from Salem.

The nine districts are Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi (South). These districts are not the same as State's administrative districts, which form the basis for the purpose of local bodies' polls.

Among the nominees is P.R. Sundaram, former Member of Parliament from Namakkal, who is contesting for a district panchayat ward. Earlier this year, during the Lok Sabha elections, he was not re-nominated for the seat and the party chose to field P. Kaliappan, who lost to a contestant backed by the DMK.

On Friday, the party made public its first list of candidates for seven districts. With the announcement made by the party on Saturday late night, it has named candidates for 16 districts.

The AIADMK has 56 district units, of which 40 are facing the elections later this month.