Former MP C.P. Radhakrishnan tests positive for COVID-19

Former Coimbatore MP and senior leader of the BJP C.P. Radhakrishnan tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

A resident of Tiruppur, the 63-year-old leader had mild symptoms and was admitted to a private hospital at Kovilpalayam near Coimbatore for treatment on Wednesday morning, according to BJP sources. “Am in good hands. With your prayers, blessings & well wishes will be back to normal very soon. (sic),” he said in a tweet.

Mr. Radhakrishnan is likely to be under treatment for one week, hospital sources said.