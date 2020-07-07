Former MP Arjunan granted anticipatory bail

SALEM

07 July 2020 17:29 IST

Court asks him to pay ₹20,000 towards CM’s relief fund

Former Parliamentarian K. Arjunan, who is facing charges for entering into a quarrel with police personnel near Omalur toll gate recently, was granted anticipatory bail with various conditions by Salem district court.

According to the police, Mr. Arjunan quarrelled with police personnel during vehicle checks near Omalur toll booth recently while his vehicle was stopped and he was asked to show identity proof. The video of the altercation went viral on social media.

Karuppur police registered a case and are investigating. Hearing the anticipatory bail plea, the court directed the applicant to pay ₹20,000 towards Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund and report and sign at Karuppur police station at 10.30 a.m every day until further orders.

