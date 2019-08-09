Tamil Nadu

Former MP Anbarasu dead

Former Congress MP R. Anbarasu died in Chennai on Thursday. He was elected to Parliament thrice.

“Anbarasu worked under the leadership of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for development of the party. He worked hard for upliftment of the backward classes,” Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said in a statement, condoling the death.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 19, 2020 3:39:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/former-mp-anbarasu-dead/article28919339.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY