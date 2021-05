PUDUCHERRY

27 May 2021 21:44 IST

Rajaram Reddiyar was undergoing treatment at Chennai hospital

Former Congress legislator Rajaram Reddiyar, 74, died on Thursday. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai. He represented Mannadipet constituency from 1991 to 96 in the Assembly. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

