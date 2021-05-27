Former Congress legislator Rajaram Reddiyar, 74, died on Thursday. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai. He represented Mannadipet constituency from 1991 to 96 in the Assembly. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.
Former MLA succumbs to COVID-19
Special Correspondent
PUDUCHERRY,
May 27, 2021 21:44 IST
Special Correspondent
PUDUCHERRY,
May 27, 2021 21:44 IST
Rajaram Reddiyar was undergoing treatment at Chennai hospital
Rajaram Reddiyar was undergoing treatment at Chennai hospital
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 27, 2021 9:45:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/former-mla-succumbs-to-covid-19/article34661215.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story