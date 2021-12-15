Former MLA seeks anticipatory bail

MADURAI

15 December 2021 21:38 IST

Balabharathi, five others have been booked for verbal abuse against an advocate

Former Dindigul MLA and CPI (M) leader K. Balabharathi has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The former MLA and five others were booked after an advocate alleged that he was verbally abused by the members of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), who were staging a demonstration in front of Dindigul district court complex on December 6.

The case of the prosecution was that the advocate, Devendran, accompanied his client to the court. At about 11 a.m. the AIDWA members AIDWA were staging a demonstration in front of the court. It is said that the advocate’s client questioned the demonstrators on the inaction on a grievance petition she submitted to the AIDWA.

Advertising

Advertising

It was alleged that the AIDWA members questioned her, and accused the advocate of instigating his client. It was said that they verbally abused Mr. Devendran and also tried to attack him. The petitioners, Balabharathi and five others, denied the allegations levelled against them, and said a false complaint was lodged against them.

The petitioners said they staged a protest in front of the court condemning the grant of bail, within a short span of time, to a college correspondent who was accused of sexually assaulting some students of the college. The accused was booked under the POCSO Act.

They said while they were agitating, it was the complainant who used certain unwanted words against them and defamed the association. Annoyed by this, the AIDWA members raised slogans against the advocate, they said.

Justice G. Ilangovan observed that a reading of the FIR showed that the petitioners had assembled in front of the court and staged a protest against its order. The act on the part of the petitioners in staging a protest in front of the court might not be appropriate.

The counsel for the petitioners submitted that an undertaking affidavit would be submitted to the court that they would not stage such demonstrations in front of courts. The case was adjourned till December 23.