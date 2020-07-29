Former MLA returns to AIADMK from BJP

CHENNAI

29 July 2020 01:12 IST

V.K.R. Srinivasan, former AIADMK MLA who represented Arcot during 2011-16 and joined the BJP in August 2017, returned to the ruling party on Tuesday. He rejoined the AIADMK in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani and Ranipet MLA S. Ravi, who are also secretaries of Tirupattur and Ranipet district units of the AIADMK respectively, according to a release. He was not given the party ticket in the 2016 polls.

