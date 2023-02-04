ADVERTISEMENT

Former MLA Pazha Karuppiah to launch party

February 04, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA Pazha. Karuppiah on Friday announced that he would launch a political party named ‘Tamil Nadu Thannurimai Kazhagam’ at the YMCA grounds in Royapettah in Chennai on Sunday.

He told journalists the main reason for launching the party was Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s cabinet decision to only take departmental action against the policemen who were responsible for the shooting 13 persons during the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi.

Mr. Karuppaiah, who has switched multiple parties, acknowledged that he was not going to win elections. Nonetheless, he felt there was a need to create an impact amongst the people and create a change. “(Mahatma) Gandhi first changed the people and then won the freedom. He didn’t win freedom directly. Our flag will be in green colour and at the center there will be a map of Tamil Nadu, inside which Gandhi will be present. One of our main ideologies is to move away from market-influenced politics to a politics that is centred around society. As of now, we are stoutly against the BJP and the Dravidian parties,” he said.

Mr. Karuppiah also opposed the proposed ‘Pen’ memorial on the Marina. “My position is that Veeranam lake built by Veeranarayanan Cholan has been useful to the people for 1000s of years. Similarly, Mr. Stalin can create a major lake and this can be named as ‘Karunanidhi lake’, which will stand the test of time,” he said.

